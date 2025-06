A YOUNG BOY has been hospitalised after he was struck by a car in Co Donegal last night.

The child was walking in the village of Ramelton on the R245 road to Letterkenny at around 6pm. Emergency services rushed to the scene and the boy was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for immediate treatment.

The boy’s condition this morning is not yet known.

There is a large volume of traffic in the county this weekend for the Donegal International Rally which is taking place over three days from Friday to Sunday.

It is not understood that this incident was directly related to the rally event. A garda spokesperson confirmed a child was struck by a car last night.

“The pedestrian, a male juvenile child, was taken from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment,” they said.