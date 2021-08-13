Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of 19-year-old man missing from Cork

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 19-year-old man who is missing from Co Cork.

Brandon O’Connell Walsh has been missing from Mallow since yesterday evening.

He was last seen in Glanmore, Cork at approximately 9.30pm last night.

Brandon is described as being 6’2″ in height, of slim build, with brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a white jumper, blue Adidas leggings and grey runners.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Brandon’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Mayfield on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.