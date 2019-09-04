Poll: Should UK MPs vote to extend the current Brexit deadline?

LAST NIGHT, UK MPs voted to debate a bill today that would extend the current Brexit deadline to 31 January 2020 at the earliest.

MPs now have the chance to pass all stages of Labour MP Hilary Benn’s bill as last night’s motion means the debate on Benn’s bill has to happen before 5pm this Friday. It is thought it will be voted on today and then go to the House of Lords tomorrow.

The bill is designed to extend Article 50 and prevent the UK from leaving the EU without a deal. It would push the current Brexit deadline of 31 October to 31 January next year at the earliest and put a ban on a no-deal Brexit on the statute books.

So, today we want to know: Should UK MPs vote to extend the current Brexit deadline?

