This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 29 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brexit set to be sealed today in final European Parliament vote on deal

MEPs meeting in Brussels are expected overwhelmingly to back ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 7:24 AM
1 hour ago 2,568 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4984106
The European Parliament in Strasbourg
Image: Roses Nicolas/ABACA via PA Images
The European Parliament in Strasbourg
The European Parliament in Strasbourg
Image: Roses Nicolas/ABACA via PA Images

THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT is to set the seal on Britain’s departure from the EU in a final vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

MEPs meeting in Brussels are expected overwhelmingly to back ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement, paving the way for the UK to leave with a deal in place on Friday.

It follows the completion last week of the passage of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill through the British Parliament at Westminster.

It was formally signed by the presidents of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in Brussels and Johnson in Downing Street.

The agreement settles the terms of Britain’s departure, including future citizens’ rights, the arrangements on the Northern Ireland border and the UK’s divorce settlement.

It also allows for an 11-month transition period, during which the UK will continue to follow EU rules while talks take place on a free trade agreement.

Johnson has said he wants a comprehensive deal – covering all aspects of Britain’s future relationship with the EU, including security – by the end of the year.

He has been adamant that he will not contemplate any extension of the transition period beyond the end of 2020.

However, senior EU figures have repeatedly warned that reaching such a wide-ranging agreement will not be possible within such a tight timetable.

They have cautioned that the UK cannot expect to enjoy the “highest quality access” to European markets if – as Johnson is insisting – it refuses to align with EU rules after Brexit.

Related Read

24.01.20 'Our friendship will remain': EU chiefs sign off on Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

Following the vote in the European Parliament, there will be a farewell ceremony for the British MEPs leaving for the last time.

With the UK’s instrument to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement due to be deposited with the EU today, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it would be a “historic moment”.

“It is the start of a new chapter for an independent, sovereign Britain, looking forward to a decade of renewal and opportunity,” he said.

“Whether we are reducing trade barriers between nations, tackling climate change, or improving lives around the world, our vision of a truly global Britain will be a force for good.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie