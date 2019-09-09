Our reporter Grainne Ní Aodha writes from Government Buildings:

When Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets with PM Boris Johnson this morning, he’s expected to discuss the possibility of a Northern Ireland-only backstop.

This was, of course, the original structure envisaged for the backstop, but was ruled out by Theresa May as it wasn’t accepted by the DUP, who were propping up her Tory government in Westminster.

Instead, a UK-wide backstop was inserted into the Withdrawal Agreement – a deal which was later rejected three times in the House of Commons.

Now, with Johnson’s majority in the minus numbers and the DUP’s leverage gone, Varadkar is expected to suggest returning to the original backstop idea to try to get a deal through by the 31 October and avoid a no deal.

When this Dublin visit was first reported in August, it was amidst requests from Johnson and his Cabinet for Ireland and the EU to concede on the backstop.

As a result, people mused that Varadkar may give in to some of his demands… that seems much less likely now.

Johnson won’t be in Dublin for long – after his meeting with Varadkar at 9am and a joint statement to the press, he’s to fly back to Westminster where a second vote will be held on whether to call a general election on 15 October.