ON THE AGENDA today:
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are due to address the media after a meeting at Government Buildings at 9am
- We can expect Micheál Martin to ramp up pressure on the government over no-deal Brexit arrangements as the Fianna Fáil think-in begins in Gorey at midday
- This afternoon Johnson is expected to try again to force a 15 October general election – but the move, once again, is likely to be blocked by the opposition
- The bill aimed at averting a no-deal exit on 31 October is due to receive royal assent (become law)
- Parliament could be prorogued (suspended) as early as this evening, with proceedings cancelled until mid-October
Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has also told the broadcaster that a Northern Ireland-specific solution would facilitate an agreement in the best interests of the region’s economy, but that the concerns of unionists would have to be addressed.
Said Martin:
I think Northern Ireland would have much to gain, and I think it could give everybody breathing space. The remaining issue that would still be problematic would be the nature of a full trading agreement between the UK and Europe.
He also believes that Ireland is not ready for a no-deal Brexit, despite what the government says, and said that avoiding such a scenario should be prioritised.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme this morning Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said an all-Ireland agri-food trade deal, as suggested by Boris Johnson, “only covers a portion of the trade between NI and Ireland and would not be a solution that would deal with all the other issues”.
Donohoe said he would favour a Brexit extension to “create space to hopefully conclude where we are” and avoid no-deal problems, but that the EU did not want further extensions if it meant “endless continuation” of the current stalemate.
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has denied he’s planning to resign, following speculation at the weekend he was about to follow Amber Rudd out the door.
Our reporter Grainne Ní Aodha writes from Government Buildings:
When Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets with PM Boris Johnson this morning, he’s expected to discuss the possibility of a Northern Ireland-only backstop.
This was, of course, the original structure envisaged for the backstop, but was ruled out by Theresa May as it wasn’t accepted by the DUP, who were propping up her Tory government in Westminster.
Instead, a UK-wide backstop was inserted into the Withdrawal Agreement – a deal which was later rejected three times in the House of Commons.
Now, with Johnson’s majority in the minus numbers and the DUP’s leverage gone, Varadkar is expected to suggest returning to the original backstop idea to try to get a deal through by the 31 October and avoid a no deal.
When this Dublin visit was first reported in August, it was amidst requests from Johnson and his Cabinet for Ireland and the EU to concede on the backstop.
As a result, people mused that Varadkar may give in to some of his demands… that seems much less likely now.
Johnson won’t be in Dublin for long – after his meeting with Varadkar at 9am and a joint statement to the press, he’s to fly back to Westminster where a second vote will be held on whether to call a general election on 15 October.
Boris Johnson is due at Government Buildings shortly. If that’s near your usual route to work you might want to bear in mind that Merrion Square West and South are closed to traffic this morning.
Diversions are in place and traffic is slow around the area as a result.
