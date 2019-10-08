Here's what the government has planned for its €1.2 billion no-deal Brexit package

THE GOVERNMENT HAS laid out its financial plans for responding to the impact of Brexit, with a total package of €1.2 billion.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, announcing Budget 2020 measures today, said the government must increase the level and range of supports to ensure the economy is protected.

He said the government will make €200 million in Brexit expenditure available next year.

The funds will be allocated across a number of departments and agencies to increase staffing levels, upgrade infrastructure at ports and airports, and invest in technology and facilities management.

“This is to ensure we are ready for Brexit, whatever form it takes,” Donohoe said.

In the event of a no-deal Brexit, he said the government will intervene to further protect the economy, and this will be with borrowed money.

If the country does not need it, the government will not borrow it, he stressed.

If Ireland is faced with a no-deal situation, €650 million will be made available to support the agriculture, enterprise and tourism sectors and to assist the most affected citizens and regions in the country.

Some €250 million of that fund will be deployed immediately after a no-deal Brexit.

From this, €110 million for enterprises has been identified for the first wave of funding for targeted new interventions to help vulnerable but viable firms adjust.

“These interventions will support firms of all sizes at all levels of difficulty with a particular focus on sectors most exposed, including food, manufacturing and internationally traded services,” he said.

Support will be by way of grants, loans and equity investment and will include:

A €45 million Transition Fund;

A €42 million Rescue and Restructuring Fund;

An €8 million Transformation Fund for food and non-food businesses;

€5 million extra for Micro Finance Ireland

€5 million for a Local Enterprise Offices Emergency Brexit Fund;

€2m extra for Intertrade Ireland; and

€3m extra for regulatory bodies.

€110m will be provided through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Vote in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Minister of State Michael D’Arcy said the provision of immediate supports for the beef sector will be the first priority in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

€110m to be provided through @agriculture_ie in event of No Deal #Brexit. Provision of immediate supports for the beef sector will be the first priority.

•€85m for beef farmers

•€14m for fisheries

•€6m for other livestock farmers & mushrooms sector#Budget2020 @FineGael pic.twitter.com/ILikIgmtDS — Michael D'Arcy (@michaeldarcy) October 8, 2019 Source: Michael D'Arcy /Twitter

The food and drinks processing industry will benefit from €5 million in investment.

A €40 million package for the tourism sector will focus on:

The regions that will suffer most from a no-deal Brexit, such as the border counties and the south-east;

Targeting the British market, through Tourism Ireland;

Dedicated promotions in other key markets, such as North America and Europe;

Encouraging direct access into regional airports and ports from overseas markets; and

Domestically, for Fáilte Ireland to support tourism enterprises through the Brexit Response Programme.

Donohoe said €365 million will be also provided for extra social protection expenditure to support those at risk of losing their jobs or who have lost them as a result of a no-deal Brexit. A further €45 million will be rolled out to assist people to transition to new work.

The minister said he believes these supports will be sufficient but if the impact is more severe than anticipated, they are prepared to use resources that would otherwise have been dedicated to the Rainy Day Fund.

He said his original intention was to transfer €500 million to the fund from the Exchequer this year, with an additional €1.5 billion being transferred from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

He said the €1.5 billion will still be transferred, but he has decided not to add the €500 million from the Exchequer to the fund.

“This is the appropriate response to the more challenging economic environment we may be facing,” he said.

“It will ensure that we have in place the right supports so that our economy is protected from the impacts of Brexit and it ensures that government can continue to protect our public services in the years ahead.”