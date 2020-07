Brian May performing during the Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief concert at ANZ Stadium in Sydney in February 2020. Source: AAP/PA Images

TODAY IS BRIAN May’s birthday.

The Queen star is widely considered to be one of the greatest guitarists of all time, but how much do you know about him?

Go on, test yourself.

What year was he born? 1945 1947

1950 2005 Where is he from? Hampton Luton

Reading Leitrim Name the guitar he built with his dad. Red Special Grey Special

Blue Special House Special What film did he write Who Wants to Live Forever for? Highlander Braveheart

Chariots of Fire Clueless Complete the lyrics in We Will Rock You: You got blood on your face, you big disgrace... Waving your hands all over the place Waving your banner all over the place

Waving your hair all over the place Playing in the street, gonna be a big man someday What subject does he have a PhD in? Chemistry Astrophysics

Botany Guitar From which institution? Imperial College London City College London

King's College London Carlow IT What is the name of his first solo album? Back to the Light Back to the Studio

Back to Planet Earth Back in Black What is the name of the wildlife trust he co-founded? Save Me Save Them

Save Nature God Save the Animals When did he receive a CBE from Queen Elizabeth II? 2000 2005

When did he receive a CBE from Queen Elizabeth II? 2000 2005

2010 He doesn't have one