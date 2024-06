PART TWO OF the latest Bridgerton season is airing on Netflix tonight.

Based off the books by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton is a historical-fiction romance series that has garnered millions of fans across the world.

The third season focuses on the romance between Penelope Featherington, who is played by Galway actress Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, who is played by Luke Newton.

Coughlan is best known for her previous roles in Derry Girls and Harlots.

The first four episodes of season three have been out for a few weeks now, but you can catch the second half of the hit show tonight.

So today we want to know: Have you watched the new season of Bridgerton yet?