Wednesday 7 August, 2019
Dozens of British Airways flights cancelled after IT failure

More than 200 other flights have been delayed as a result of the issue.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 1:32 PM
7 minutes ago 567 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4755805
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

BRITISH AIRWAYS HAS cancelled almost 100 flights to and from London airports today after its check-in systems were hit by computer problems.

The airline said a “systems issue” was causing delays and cancellations for short-haul flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports.

British Airways said it was relying on back-up and manual systems, and canceled 81 flights due to operate to, or from Heathrow, and 10 Gatwick flights, stranding some 15,000 passengers. More than 200 other flights were delayed.

“A number of flights continue to operate but we are advising customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information before coming to the airport,” the airline said in a statement.

BA said short-haul passengers due to travel today could re-book for another day.

“We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in some short-haul cancellations and delays from London airports,” the airline said.

A Heathrow spokesperson said BA was experiencing “a technical issue with its systems” impacting check-in and departures there.

“We are working to support the BA team and passengers impacted.

“We understand this is incredibly frustrating for passengers and encourage them to check with British Airways for the latest information.”

In May 2017, tens of thousands of passengers were stranded when a global computer failure grounded hundreds of British Airways flights over three days. BA passengers were also hit with severe delays in July and September 2016 because of problems with the airline’s online check-in systems.

The airline is also set to be fined £183 million (€198 million) over a cyberattack on its security systems last year in which the personal data of up to 500,000 customers was stolen.

with reporting from Associated Press

