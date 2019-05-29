This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brittany Ferries cancels Cork-France services until mid-June

The Pont-Aven ferry is damaged and is taking longer than expected to repair.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 29 May 2019, 9:17 PM
20 minutes ago 2,505 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4660447
Image: DARRYL DYCK
Image: DARRYL DYCK

BRITTANY FERRIES HAS said that it is cancelling some of its Cork-to-Roscoff route services, after maintenance work took longer than expected.

The company found that damage to its Pont Aven ferry’s starboard side steering gear was “more extensive than originally suspected”. This has meant a longer lay-over in Brest than originally planned to source replacement parts and carry out a comprehensive repair, it said

In a statement on its website, the company said:

“Regretfully we have been advised Pont-Aven will not resume service before 14 June, as a consequence, we are in the process of contacting affected clients in departure date order, prioritising those with the most imminent departures and offering them a choice between a reroute when available or full cancellation.”

We apologise for the disruption caused, if your sailing has been affected you will receive notification from our Customer Services team, they will endeavour to find an alternative date.

The company had put a block on bookings in the days prior to this announcement as it waited for assessment from the shipyard.

If you have made a booking with Brittany Ferries, the company said that it will make “alternative arrangements and provide a full refund for any bookings due to travel between now and 14 June”.

To arrange this, you can email: refund@brittanyferries.com

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie