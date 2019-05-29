Brittany Ferries cancels Cork-France services until mid-June

BRITTANY FERRIES HAS said that it is cancelling some of its Cork-to-Roscoff route services, after maintenance work took longer than expected.

The company found that damage to its Pont Aven ferry’s starboard side steering gear was “more extensive than originally suspected”. This has meant a longer lay-over in Brest than originally planned to source replacement parts and carry out a comprehensive repair, it said

In a statement on its website, the company said:

“Regretfully we have been advised Pont-Aven will not resume service before 14 June, as a consequence, we are in the process of contacting affected clients in departure date order, prioritising those with the most imminent departures and offering them a choice between a reroute when available or full cancellation.”

We apologise for the disruption caused, if your sailing has been affected you will receive notification from our Customer Services team, they will endeavour to find an alternative date.

The company had put a block on bookings in the days prior to this announcement as it waited for assessment from the shipyard.

If you have made a booking with Brittany Ferries, the company said that it will make “alternative arrangements and provide a full refund for any bookings due to travel between now and 14 June”.

To arrange this, you can email: refund@brittanyferries.com