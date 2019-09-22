Poll: Are you worried about Budget 2020?

BUDGET 2020 WILL be announced on 8 October.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has to consider Brexit when preparing the plans, and whether Britain will leave the EU with or without a deal.

With fiscal space of about €700 million, it won’t be a giveaway budget. It’s expected to be bad news for workers hoping to see an increase in their take-home pay as it has been well flagged that any tax changes will be either moderate or non-existent.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar earlier this year committed to increasing the point at which people pay the top rate of tax to €50,000 for a single person and €100,000 for a double-income couple. However, he later backtracked and this now looks unlikely.

A rise in carbon tax is expected, and there will be a lot of interest in terms of what will be spent in areas such as health and housing.

