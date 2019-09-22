This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Are you worried about Budget 2020?

The government’s plans for spending and tax will be revealed in just over two weeks.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 9:31 AM
57 minutes ago 5,589 Views 19 Comments
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Anna Moskvina
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Anna Moskvina

BUDGET 2020 WILL be announced on 8 October.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has to consider Brexit when preparing the plans, and whether Britain will leave the EU with or without a deal.

With fiscal space of about €700 million, it won’t be a giveaway budget. It’s expected to be bad news for workers hoping to see an increase in their take-home pay as it has been well flagged that any tax changes will be either moderate or non-existent.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar earlier this year committed to increasing the point at which people pay the top rate of tax to €50,000 for a single person and €100,000 for a double-income couple. However, he later backtracked and this now looks unlikely.

A rise in carbon tax is expected, and there will be a lot of interest in terms of what will be spent in areas such as health and housing.

We want to know: Are you worried about Budget 2020?


Poll Results:

Yes (555)
No (462)
I'm not sure (86)



Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

