A ROW OVER spinal surgery waiting times and delays broke out in the Dáil today as Sinn Féin accused the Government of failing young children who are still waiting on confirmations for life-changing operations.

Sinn Féin has claimed the Government has not included plans to tackle the long-standing issue of spinal surgery waiting lists in Budget 2025. Taoiseach Simon Harris has claimed funding schemes will be announced, as always, in the HSE annual service plans.

Though improvements have been made in waiting times, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald highlighted the case of 13-year-old Darragh Higgins who has been waiting for surgery for five years as his mother now worries his case may soon become inoperable.

The Dáil heard that Darragh, who was born with Spina Bifida, now has a 120 degree spinal curve and has yet to hear of plans for a surgical interventions or receive communication about treatment in the United States.

Mary Lou McDonald asked the Taoiseach when Government will give the funding and timelines to families impacted by scoliosis. Oireachtas.ie Oireachtas.ie

McDonald also quoted a 14-year-old boy, Tommy Long, during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil chamber today. Tommy had recently addressed a meeting of families impacted by Spina Bifida.

“This child has been through it all, Taoiseach.”

“Tommy said, ‘It’s extremely disappointing to have seen no improved for me or for the hundreds of other children with scoliosis ver the last 10 years.’

She asked for the Taoiseach to outline when Government will give the funding and timelines to families like Tommy’s and Darragh’s.

‘Families will be supported’

Responding, the Taoiseach said that it was “disingenuous” of McDonald to claim that no plans for scoliosis waiting lists were included in Budget 2025 and said funding models and delivery schemes would be outlined in the HSE’s service plan for next year

“Any effort to suggest that I’m somehow or other satisfied that children are in pain is obviously not a fair portrayal of any public representative in this house,” the Taoiseach said.

He said he met with the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, the clinical lead of the scoliosis task force – set up within Children’s Health Ireland – and the consultants and teams that make up the group.

The Taoiseach Simon Harris was adamant that improvements will be made. Oireachtas.ie Oireachtas.ie

He also invited McDonald to accompany him on future meetings.

He said there had been additional investments made to help tackle waiting lists, and “very-significant” increase happened in the number of spinal surgeries for children in 2022 and 2023. He added that, so far this year, 300 spinal procedures have taken place.

He added that agreements are being finalised with a hospital in the United States and consultants from that hospital and from London have met with patients at a clinic in Dublin

“I’m assured that families will be fully supported in accessing these pathways, if it is the right option for their children,” Harris said, adding support packages for flights, expenses and travel insurance will be made available.

‘Do not insult impacted families’

McDonald, responding, said Darragh’s mother, Ciara, pleaded for his case to be brought to the Taoiseach and said that his “smart aleck, slick responses” to her remarks were insulting to the young boy.

She claimed, if she were Taoiseach, “I would sort that out”. She called on the Taoiseach and Government to take action to help Darragh and families like his.

Harris said that he wasn’t going to take a “moralistic lecture on child protection from the leader of opposition”.

“You stand up and you talk about slick and sound bits – you’ve obviously decided, you know, I’m now living rent-free in your head. That’s fine.”

The Taoiseach said the “reality of the situation” was that he was going to work with Darragh’s family and the team in the HSE to make sure his case, and other cases like his, get access to the care that is needed.

“I won’t have you wrongly represent me or who I am or my values or the work that I do. I will work every day to help every child that needs access.”

He added that he will be meeting with advocacy groups next week, “because I don’t need you as an intermediary”. He assured that every support available will be granted to families who are waiting.