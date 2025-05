TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has pushed back on an EU offer to assist Israel in replacing aid agencies in Gaza, saying the role of UN agencies in delivering aid in Gaza “cannot be replaced”.

His comments come today after two Irish MEPs described the offer from the European Union’s top diplomat as “utterly shameful” and “against what we stand for”.

On Wednesday, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said she had offered the Israeli Foreign Minister help from the EU to “distribute the humanitarian aid if they don’t trust the other actors there.”

Asked about the comments today by The Journal, the Taoiseach said he had not seen the statement, but that “the role of UN agencies cannot be, in my view, replaced, or shouldn’t be.”

He said UNRWA, which is the UN’s agency in Palestine, and the World Food Programme are both “essential” in Gaza.

“UNRWA is a key agency in enabling humanitarian aid to get into Gaza. It has the scale and the capacity to do that. And if you speak to any NGO or anybody involved in humanitarian aid in Gaza, they will all privately or publicly acknowledge that, most governments acknowledge that,” he said.

“They’re running out of food. The various expertise that’s available under the non government organisations is also essential and important, and also provide a very important independence in terms of the distribution of aid, and avoids the weaponisation of humanitarian aid.

“And what Israel is essentially endeavouring to do, in my view, is to weaponise – Well, it already has weaponised aid by refusing aid to go in.

“But if it now starts taking exclusive control of the distribution of aid, I have no doubt that that would involve further weaponisation of aid, and that’s not acceptable,” the Taoiseach said.

The Taoiseach was joined in Arklow today by Fianna Fáil MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú.

Asked by The Journal if she agrees with her MEP colleague Barry Andrews, who said Israel’s proposal “undermines established humanitarian actors”, Ní Mhurchhú said:

“I certainly would like to study further the comments of the High Commissioner. She’s a very measured Commissioner, and to date, she has done great work.

“So I think there might be a misunderstanding of the move and the issuance of this utterance, and I’d like to look at it further. But I do think that any solo run, and Barry Andrews was quite right if he called it out in the manner in which he did…would have to be looked at very carefully in the context of the fact that the collegiate and the College of Commissioners, they have to work together.”

Ní Mhurchú added that Europe will be “looking very carefully at any intervention, but I wouldn’t like it categorised as a solo run on the part of Commissioner Kallas.”

Solo run

The Journal understands that Kallas made the offer without consulting her colleagues and that her remarks do not reflect the EU’s official position.

Irish MEPs spoke to The Journal and expressed concern about Kallas’ offer of EU assistance.

“Rather than offering to assist in their plan to ethnically cleanse Gaza, the EU should be imposing the most severe sanctions on Israel, and leading calls for a permanent ceasefire,” said Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan.

Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews said: “Israel’s current proposal to bypass and undermine established humanitarian actors and take direct control of aid distribution is deeply alarming.”

Both MEPs said assisting Israel in taking over aid distribution would go against core humanitarian principles and undermine the work of the United Nations.

With reporting by David MacRedmond and Christina Finn.