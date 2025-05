TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS has joined other foreign affairs ministers from several European countries to demand that Israel immediately lifts its blockade on Gaza and draw back from plans to intensify its offensive even further.

The joint statement from Harris and ministers from Iceland, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovenia and Spain condemns Israel’s plans for a prolonged occupation of Gaza and rejects the prospect of any measure that would forcibly displace Gaza’s population.

International pressure on Israel is mounting as it continues to impose a total blockade on Gaza, preventing any supplies like food or medicine from entering the Palestinian region.

Community kitchens and bakeries in Gaza have been forced to close because of the blockade and what little medical care is still available has been put under even further strain.

At the same time, Israel is preparing to deepen its attacks on Gaza even further and implement plans to hold onto control of Gaza for an indefinite amount of time and force its residents into specific parts of the region.

The group of European ministers said that Israel’s plan “would mean crossing yet another line, marking a dangerous new escalation and jeopardizing any prospects of a viable two-state solution”.

They said that further military escalation in Gaza “will only exacerbate an already catastrophic situation for the civilian Palestinian population and threaten the lives of the hostages that remain in captivity”.

We firmly reject any demographic or territorial change in Gaza, including any scheme that would force or facilitate the permanent displacement of its population, which would be in violation of international law.

“We also strongly oppose a system that does not ensure that the entire population gets access to humanitarian aid. Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine, which belongs to the Palestinian people.”

The ministers noted that Israeli authorities have blocked all humanitarian aid and commercial supplies from reaching the civilian Palestinian population in Gaza for more than two months.

“Despite repeated calls on Israel to lift these measures and to facilitate relief, Israel has instead further tightened, rather than eased, the measures,” they said, adding: “We call on Israel to immediately lift the blockade. It is essential to facilitate relief for all civilians in need, without discrimination, and to follow the other humanitarian principles of impartiality, independence and neutrality.”

They called on Israel to “show restraint” and to “take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay, in full cooperation with the United Nations and humanitarian organizations, the unhindered provision at scale of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance”.

What is needed more urgently than ever is a resumption of a ceasefire, and the unconditional release of all hostages.

“We reaffirm our unwavering support for the two-state solution — Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security,” the ministers concluded.

Alongside Simon Harris, the signatories of the statement are Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland; Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Luxembourg; Espen Barth Eide, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Norway; Tanja Fajon, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia; and José Manuel Albares Bueno, Minister for Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation of Spain.

The most recent Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed at least 59 people, according to hospital officials.

Overnight, Israel attacked a school building that was sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinians, killing 27 people, including nine women and three children.

It was the fifth time this particular school building has been struck since October 2023.

Additionally, a strike early this morning on another school building being used as a shelter killed 16 people.

Strikes in other areas killed at least 16 more people.