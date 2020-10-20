Gardaí arrest man (40s) after aggravated burglary in south Dublin last night

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested a man in his 40s in connection with an aggravated burglary south of the city last night.
At around 10.30pm last night, a man smashed the window of a business premises on the Rathgar Road in Dublin 6.
The owner of the premises was alerted to the incident, and the man was observed opening the till and taking a sum of cash before fleeing the scene on foot.
Gardaí apprehended the man a short time later, and recovered the stolen cash.
He was arrested and taken to Rathmines Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Investigations remain ongoing, gardaí added.
