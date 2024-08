BUS ÉIREANN HAS said it is investigating an incident in which a driver appeared to knock over bollards in Dublin city.

Several bollards were knocked over this morning on Gardiner Street and footage posted online appears to show them being knocked over by an Expressway driver.

I caught the footage.



Horrific stuff.



When the driver was confronted he started laughing. https://t.co/WoNdFXUAGY pic.twitter.com/7dsiEvwrWB — Theo McDonald (@tbald101) August 15, 2024

In a statement, Bus Éireann said it is investigating the incident involving one of its Expressway vehicles, which occurred in the Gardiner Street area of Dublin 1 this morning.

The statement added that no injuries have been reported to Bus Éireann.