FORMER LORD MAYOR of Dublin Nial Ring and his business partner have been spared criminal records after gardaí found them and three other men intoxicated in an office during the early days of the coronavirus lockdown.

Independent councillor Ring, 65, from St Laurence Road, Clontarf and former pub owner Liam McGrattan (70) of Clontarf Road, pleaded guilty to contravening Regulation 4 of the Health Act, prohibiting people from leaving their residences without a reasonable excuse.

They were caught on April 17, 2020, within weeks of new restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Gardaí patrolling Ballybough in Dublin at 11pm saw the shutters come up on the Ref pub, and three men left in separate directions.

Outlining the evidence court, Garda Sergeant Farrah Fox told Dublin District Court that it took 45 minutes for someone to let gardaí in.

They entered an office located over the pub and found Ring, McGrattan and three others, who gardaí said had “a lot of different stories about what they were doing”.

There were 37 glasses in the dishwasher, and they appeared to be intoxicated, the court heard. Gardaí also noticed a sign saying “Plug in camera”.

The prosecution proceeded today after the failure of their High Court challenge to the constitutionality of laws brought in during the pandemic.

Defence barrister Peter Maguire said that as a councillor, Ring had done substantial work for his marginalised area and, at the time, was using the office to distribute leaflets about the coronavirus and how it could be controlled or at least restricted.

The barrister said Ring was regarded as an essential worker, but he clarified that Ring was admitting a technical breach of the law and was apologetic, embarrassed and remorseful.

Maguire said the local politician had already been acutely in the public eye because this case garnered press attention. Counsel submitted that the councillor had received a significant penalty indirectly due to the adverse publicity.

McGrattan had the pub for 20 years without any problems, and it changed hands about six months ago.

Counsel said that McGrattan was trying to order personal protective equipment (PPE) for Covid-19 from Canada. He was in the office that late because of the time difference.

The judge heard he apologised profoundly to the court.

Counsel said McGrattan lived 1.8 kilometres from the office when the law stated people could not go more than 2 kilometres from their homes. Maguire described his offence as a technical breach, too.

Counsel stressed that both men worked as business partners in the office, which was separate from the pub. It was also available to gardaí on duty for events at Croke Park, who had a key to go there and make tea or use the toilets.

Two others arrested that night were given the benefit of the Probation Act previously and were spared court convictions.

Maguire said his clients were “throwing themselves at the mercy of the court” and added that they were excellent members of society. Neither man addressed the court or were required to give evidence.

Judge Jones ordered them to each donate €1,500 to the Pieta House suicide prevention charity.

The two men paid the money within minutes, and the judge struck out their cases, sparing them criminal records.