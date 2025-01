GRAFTON STREET BUSKERS’ fears for their livelihoods in a chorus of disapproval over new apartments for Grafton Street have fallen on deaf ears.

Dublin City Council granted planning permission to the Winthrop co-ownership to change the use of the second, third and fourth floors at 4 and 5 Grafton Street to four apartments, despite fears expressed by Grafton Street buskers and their supporters that the proposal “would lead to the decline of one of the most iconic busking streets in the world”.

Businessman David Goddard, who led the recent buy-out of Davy’s real estate arm, co-owns 4-5 Grafton Street along former Davy boss, Brian McKiernan.

Both Goddard and McKiernan’s Middle Cow Ltd provided letters of consent to the council to allow the Winthrop Co-Ownership lodge the plans.

However, in an objection against the plans, busker, Jacob Koopman told the council that his concern over the residential units for the area “will replicate the issues we have witnessed in Temple Bar, where noise complaints have disproportionately targeted buskers”.

A busker and resident here for the past 12 years, Koopman said: “Despite our relatively low impact compared to pubs and other venues, we have faced restrictions, including the recent ban on amplification, which has drastically reduced opportunities for artists like myself.”

He said: “The unique atmosphere of Grafton Street relies on its lively street performances…Introducing residential units may lead to increased noise complaints and further regulations that threaten the livelihood of buskers and the vibrant street culture that defines this area.”

In another objection, Ryu Uehara Dias told the council: “Turning upper floors into residential units would almost certainly lead to noise complaints and restrictions on busking, which would strip away the unique charm that made me, and so many others, want to call Dublin home.”

He said: “I believe this project could harm what makes Grafton Street so special – its live music and artistic energy. The street music scene, in particular, is what drew me in. It’s more than entertainment; it gives Grafton Street its soul.”

An aerial view of 4 and 5 Grafton Street. DCC Planning Portal DCC Planning Portal

Marc Pyssa told the council that the approval of the scheme “would ultimately lead to the erosion of this cultural gem”.

He said: “Noise complaints from new residents will undoubtedly surface, leading to restrictions on buskers’ performances and hours. This in turn would jeopardise the livelihoods of hundreds of street musicians who depend on Grafton Street for income, visibility and artistic expression.”

Pyssa said that this proposal does not align with the wishes of the people of Dublin who take pride in Grafton Street’s rich musical culture.

Francesco Parodi told the council: “As a street performer and musician who has made Ireland my home, this development poses a serious threat to my livelihood and to the vibrant cultural atmosphere of Grafton Street itself.”

Andrew Kavanagh told the council that as a 42-year-old musician, allowing the apartments to proceed “will inevitably result in complaints about street music and that will directly impact my ability to support my family”.

Kavanagh stated that “allowing this development will irreparably harm one of Dublin’s most celebrated cultural landmarks. The people of Dublin, our tourism industry, and the global music community will all feel the negative effects if the proposal proceeds.”

In his objection, Andrew Glover told the council that “as we learned from Temple Bar residents in the past, the charm and culture of our street musicians that millions of tourists are attracted to every years are viewed as an inconvenience to those who choose to live in such a busy city centre environment.”

Planning consultant for Winthrop Co-ownership, John Spain Associates told the council that the proposed development “provides higher densities in proximity to public transport and avoiding further inefficient and unsustainable sprawl whilst helping to meet an identified need for quality residential accommodation”.

The submission states that “the subject site is advantageously located, capable of providing quality apartments within the existing building, adjacent to high quality public transport”.

Dublin City Council granted planning permission after concluding that the development would result in the activation of currently vacant floorspace and also would result in the development of residential accommodation over existing commercial premises which is something that is encouraged and welcomed.

Dublin City Council planner’s report stated that “this is particularly timely in light of the considerable level of vacancy of floor space on the upper floors of commercial premises in the city, which could assist towards alleviating the existing housing pressures within the city”.