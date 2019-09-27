Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carry out raid targeting west Dublin crime gang

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) today carried out a number of raids on properties they believe are linked to criminals suspected of drug trafficking for the Kinahan cartel.

The CAB with the assistance of the Emergency Response Unit and the Customs Dog unit conducted searches at five locations in South and West Dublin this morning, 27th September 2019.

A number of items were seized. They include an Audi Q5 SUV and a Toyota Hilux Crew.

Gardaí said documents and other evidence was also seized.

A garda spokesman said: “The investigation is focused upon the ownership of property including houses and investment by an Organised Crime Group into a Gym in Dublin 24. Specialists examined expenditure on residential properties that may represent the proceeds of crime.

“This morning’s search operation was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation targeting assets acquired with the proceeds of crime by an organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

“Today’s search is a significant development in the investigation. A number of previous operations into the same OCG have been conducted under Operation Compact.”