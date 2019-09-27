This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 27 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carry out raid targeting west Dublin crime gang

A number of items were seized. They include an Audi Q5 SUV and a Toyota Hilux Crew.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 27 Sep 2019, 1:05 PM
24 minutes ago 2,338 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4827397
Picture from today's raid.
Image: Garda Press Office
Picture from today's raid.
Picture from today's raid.
Image: Garda Press Office

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) today carried out a number of raids on properties they believe are linked to criminals suspected of drug trafficking for the Kinahan cartel.

The CAB with the assistance of the Emergency Response Unit and the Customs Dog unit conducted searches at five locations in South and West Dublin this morning, 27th September 2019.

A number of items were seized. They include an Audi Q5 SUV and a Toyota Hilux Crew. 

Gardaí said documents and other evidence was also seized.

A garda spokesman said: “The investigation is focused upon the ownership of property including houses and investment by an Organised Crime Group into a Gym in Dublin 24. Specialists examined expenditure on residential properties that may represent the proceeds of crime.

“This morning’s search operation was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation targeting assets acquired with the proceeds of crime by an organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

“Today’s search is a significant development in the investigation. A number of previous operations into the same OCG have been conducted under Operation Compact.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie