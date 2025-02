BEHIND THE GOVERNMENT’S attention-grabbing announcement this week that it will exempt small cabin homes on family land such as back gardens from planning rules, there’s the reality that many people have lived in such structures for years.

For some families, such as Brendan McDonagh from Brittas in Co Dublin, the government’s plan comes too late.

Last month, McDonagh demolished the 65 square metre cabin where he had lived with his wife and two children. The cabin was constructed without planning permission, and South Dublin County Council, which refused retention planning permission, won a case at the Dublin District Court to force its removal.

In Tipperary, pensioner Seán Meehan is still living in his cabin – but Tipperary County Council is pursuing him through the courts.

Meanwhile, while the government has claimed that the new rules will not open the door for exploitation by greedy landlords, one reader of The Journal told us the tin-roofed cabin without insulation they lived in during the recession, over 10 years ago, is still being rented out.

“The pipes would freeze in the winter and it used to cost hundreds to heat. The landlord charged €650 a month. They [landlords] will go to town on this, so they will,” the reader predicted.

‘Hoping to stay under the radar’

Danielle has been living since last summer in a cabin built without planning permission in her parents’ garden in Dublin.

She erected her home without applying for planning permission after hearing mixed reports of whether such approval would be forthcoming from the council.

“Right now I am just hoping to stay under the radar of the council. If the new rulings come in maybe I can breathe a sigh of relief,” she said.

She and a friend had been paying €900 a month each in rent for an apartment before she moved back in with her parents – but found herself longing for own space.

Buying her own home is out of reach, despite working full-time.

The cabin cost €45,000 in total including ground works, installation and painting; she used savings and a loan – repayments for which are far less than what she paid in rent.

Danielle’s experience contradicts the views of some naysayers to the government’s plan.

“Now I have four walls to call my own and a place to relax on my days off. I drop into my neighbours, my parents that is, to use their washing machine and for dinner every now and then. It’s the best thing I’ve done for myself,” she said.

Those who have been calling them sheds have clearly not set foot in one.

“They are fully insulated and with two panel heaters. Mine has been grand and cosy these past few months.”

Brittas home was ‘absolutely beautiful’

Brendan McDonagh last year lost an eight-year battle to keep a timber chalet-style home he built on his parents’ land in Brittas, a rural area in the foothills of the Dublin mountains.

McDonagh, a welder and father of two children aged nine and six, took down the home last month, on foot of a court order.

“It was horrible,” McDonagh said of taking down his home.

“I started it and I burst into tears when I got into the kids’ bedroom after I broke up the bathroom. My heart wasn’t able for it after everything I’ve done to that place, the way we built it. It was absolutely beautiful. We loved it.”

In the end, McDonagh employed two men to take down his home for him.

South Dublin County Council’s position was that the two-bedroom dwelling did not comply with housing standards, being too small and therefore “substandard…and not in the interest of the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

The council also refused permission because McDonagh, although from the area, did not meet its criteria for new rural housing in the Dublin mountains. These criteria include that new houses should be directly related to the area’s “amenity potential” or to its use for farming.

The council also took into account the “landscape value” of the scenic rural area, as well as the cabin’s impact on “views and prospects”. An Bord Pleanála backed the council in 2023.

The new government rules are likely to allow homes of 40 square meters to be built without going through the planning process. McDonagh says this policy is “ridiculous”.

“Forty square metres is okay if it’s you and your boyfriend who want to live in a place and save money. If you have a small child, you will not live in 40 square metres,” he said.

He adds that if the government thinks cabins will be a cheap fix for families they are mistaken. His home cost €40,000 to erect, with other costs such as the bathroom, plumbing and plastering bringing the total to €70,000.

McDonagh said he has been lucky to have support from friends and from other families in the area, who have set up a Go Fund Me for them and helped them out with a place to stay. However, he said he also finds this hard because he would prefer to have his independence.

Some of the family’s possessions and furniture had to be thrown out. “We have nowhere to store anything. Our home is gone,” he said.

‘Hasn’t been thought out’

The government plan, announced on Wednesday, came as a surprise and quickly became the main political talking point this week.

Opposition parties’ response was somewhat unusually muted, with both Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats indicating that they agreed with government that some flexibility was needed in terms of cabin homes.

It’s likely that reflects the fact that both government and opposition TDs are aware that this is an issue that already directly affects some of their constituents.

The Department of Housing said this weekend that it will hold a public consultation before changing the rules.

However, Lorcan Sirr, a lecturer in housing at TU Dublin, told The Journal he believed the government’s proposal was an “incredibly simplistic” idea, with which “so much could go wrong”.

That would include risks such as “elder abuse, where you find your parents are forced to live in, or emotionally bullied into living in, a shed in their backyard by their kids who need a house.”

“It’s a classic idea of something that looks good on paper but hasn’t been hasn’t been thought through,” Sirr said.

He said a regulatory impact assessment needs to be carried out.

With reporting by Órla Ryan.