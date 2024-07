THE CABINET WILL discuss later today the approval of a complete reimaging of the command and control system for the Irish Defence Forces.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who is also Minister for Defence, will seek the go ahead for an amendment to legislation to bring about the creation of the Chief of Defence (CHOD).

The CHOD was a key recommendation in the Commission on the Defence Forces – a study two years ago which examined major issues with the effectiveness of the Irish military.

The Cabinet is likely to give approval for the drafting of legislation.

The proposed new structure will see the creation of a new CHOD, replacing the current Chief of Staff role. The Minister for Defence will delegate command to the CHOD as the head of the Defence Forces.

The post would mirror structures in other militaries across the world and there would be a head of the individual services such as Head of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

There would also be a Joint Force Commander/Vice Chief of Defence.

A new Defence Forces’ HQ will also be created, which will report to the CHOD.

This HQ will contain an Assistant Chief of Defence, and the Head of Transformation which is a civilian role already filled by Brian Molloy.

The roles and responsibilities for the new CHOD would include a central role in the operation of budgets and ensuring how Defence Forces activities and resources are managed.

The CHOD would also be a principal military advisor to the minister, submitting an annual defence plan to the Minister.

There would also be responsibility for distribution and movement of troops, ships and aircraft as long as the Minister approves.

It is understood that the Minister is keen to establish a structure which will have transparency and accountability.

The CHOD will have military control, with clearer statutory roles and responsibilities, and more clarity in the defined roles of the Department of Defence and Defence Forces.

it is understood this will create a more efficient operational decision making, and reporting lines.

The Tánaiste will revert to Government with the proposed legislative changes in due course