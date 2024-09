CABINET WILL MEET for the first time since the summer break this morning ahead of the Dáil returning in mid-September.

The meeting comes after coalition leaders met last night where the focus was on budgetary discussions. Budget day will take place on 1 October.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin told The Journal yesterday that the government’s “immediate priority” is the budget and ensuring the cost-of-living measures are rolled out before the end of the year.

While inflation has fallen back, prices are still at an elevated level, he said, stating that people are still finding it difficult.

He said departments are continuing to hold budget talks with Department of Public Expenditure, with Martin stating that housing remains the government’s number one issue. He said that is being reflected in budget discussions.

The Tánaiste will today update Cabinet on a new bilateral political agreement that Ireland will sign with Ukraine.

The agreement will express Ireland’s strong solidarity with Ukraine and its people, and support its right to defend itself against Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion, under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Martin will tell ministers that the agreement will be fully aligned with Ireland’s policy of military neutrality, and the government’s commitment that any assistance is non-lethal.

Work on a draft agreement has been led by the Department of Foreign Affairs, in close consultation with the Departments of the Taoiseach, Defence and Justice. The text is grounded in existing agreements which align with Ireland’s priorities and focuses on: political, humanitarian and reconstruction support; Ukrainian reforms; Russian sanctions, and support for accountability.

Advertisement

The agreement will last for 10 years, in line with all of the other agreements signed to date.

Bilaterally, Ireland has provided approximately €90 million in stabilisation and humanitarian support to Ukraine, as well as approximately €250 million in non-lethal military assistance under the European Peace Facility.

In addition, Ireland has also welcomed over 109,000 Ukrainians to date under the Temporary Protection Directive.

The agreement comes ahead of Taoiseach Simon Harris travelling to Ukraine.

Separately, the Taoiseach and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will sign regulations to increase the mandatory retirement age for Garda members from 60 to 62.

The increased retirement age, for those who wish to avail of it, is one of a number of Government measures to assist with the recruitment and retention of Garda members.

Meanwhile, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will today tells his Cabinet colleagues that the government’s Planning Bill is expected to be completed by 10 October at the latest.

There was criticism ahead of the summer break that the government moved to guillotine the legislation.

The minister will tell Cabinet that the Bill will be commenced on a phased basis to facilitate a smooth operational transition to the new legislation right across the planning system.

Specifically, the provisions relating to An Coimisiún Pleanála will be commenced first in order to allow the body to be formally established and the new timelines for operating to be in place.