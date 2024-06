FREE CONTRACEPTION WILL be available to women up to the age of 35 from 1 July, it was announced today.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that free contraception will now be available for women aged 17 to 35.

The Free Contraception Scheme was first introduced in 2022 from 17-25-year-olds, and was extended last year.

Advertisement

The scheme provides for the cost of prescription contraception, including the cost of consultations with medical professionals and fitting and/or removal of various types of contraceptives.

The range of contraceptive options currently available include contraceptive injections, implants, IUS and IUDs (coils), the contraceptive patch and ring and various forms of oral contraceptive pill, including emergency contraception.

The Government said that the extension is supported by €4 million in funding through the Women’s Health Fund under the Women’s Health Action Plan 2024-2025.

According to the Department of Health, close to 2,400 GPs and 2,050 pharmacies are providing services under the scheme, with more than 189,000 women accessing the service in 2023.

“Demand for this service is evident, and we are responding to that demand by extending services to women aged 32 to 35 inclusive from July 1,” said Minister Donnelly.

We know that many women in this age group may be planning to start families, with 33 years being the average age of a first-time mother.