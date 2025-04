AMERICAN COMEDIAN ROSIE O’Donnell joined hundreds across the country today who participated in a charity fundraising event for autism services.

O’Donnell relocated to Ireland from the US last month with her 12-year-old daughter, Clay, who is autistic.

The pair were in Malahide Castle in Dublin today for the charity event in aid of autism charity AsIAm.

Speaking to the event’s official ambassador, TikTok star Eric Roberts, O’Donnell shared how her daughter Clay was diagnosed as autistic at two years of age.

She told Roberts that she wants to spend the rest of her “notoriety” helping families with autistic family members, like her own.

“We need a lot of help and attention, but we’re getting there. I think that AsIAm, is a wonderful organisation, and I’m proud to be associated with it,” the award-winning actress said.

O’Donnell has attracted headlines in recent weeks since moving to Ireland, largely because of US President Donald Trump’s continued ridiculing of her.

When Taoiseach Micheál Martin visited Trump last month for St Patrick’s Day, O’Donnell’s move to Ireland was brought up by a reporter during a press conference in the Oval Office.

Advertisement

“Do you know who she is?,” Trump asked before adding: “You’re better off not knowing.”

Donegal native Roberts, a former special needs assistant and autism advocate, was joined at today’s event by his nephew Oisín in Dublin.

Today's charity event in Malahide Castle AsIAm AsIAm

The walk took place against the backdrop of AsIAm’s newly launched Same Chance Report 2025, which highlights the significant barriers still faced by autistic people and their families across Irish society – in education, healthcare, employment, and community life.

The report, which captures the lived experience of over 1,400 autistic people and their families, revealed that 86% of respondents feel they do not have the same chance as non-autistic people in Ireland.

Public attitudes, long waiting lists, inadequate support, and financial pressures were among the major challenges cited.

Speaking in Malahide Castle today, Roberts said:

“Today’s walk wasn’t just about raising awareness – it was about showing up and saying that autistic people deserve the same chance in every part of life. It was amazing to see so many families, friends and supporters come together to walk for real change.”

Walks also took place today in Lough Key Forest Park, Co. Roscommon, with additional local community walks happening across the country throughout the month of April.