MINISTER FOR MEDIA Catherine Martin is today bringing legislation to Cabinet that would see RTÉ brought under the control of the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG).

The C&AG currently audits the finances of almost 300 public bodies, excluding local authorities and commercial semi-State bodies like RTÉ.

During last year’s protracted crisis surrounding RTÉ governance, following the Ryan Tubridy payment scandal, then chairperson of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh recommended that RTÉ should be audited by the C&AG. However, legislative change is required to expand its remit.

Minister Martin will today bring legislation to Cabinet to allow for this.

It is understood the General Scheme of the Broadcasting (Amendment) Bill will also underpin further reforms and supports for public service broadcasting.

Under the proposals, funding schemes for the wider media sector will also be placed on a statutory basis, including the €6m allocation to news and current affairs announced in Budget 2025.

Assisted Reproduction

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will today seek Cabinet approval to draft amending legislation related to assisted reproduction.

In July, landmark legislation that provides standards and regulates reproductive healthcare and fertility technologies in Ireland was signed into law.

However, during the Oireachtas debates, a number of issues requiring further consideration were raised, which Donnelly said will be addressed in this amendment.

Advertisement

Among the issues to be addressed in the amendment will be measures to provide clarity for Irish residents/citizens undertaking donor-assisted human reproduction procedures abroad, it is understood.

This amendment is intended to set up a process to allow couples to apply for a declaration of parentage in respect of a child born as a result of such a procedure.

The new legislation also intends to provide a pathway for Irish citizens domiciled abroad and who have undergone donor-assisted human reproduction or surrogacy in another jurisdiction to have their parentage recognised in Ireland.

CAB update

Separately, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee is to update Cabinet today on the work of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

It is understood that €3.3m in social welfare overpayments as a result of fraudulent activity was identified in 2023.

McEntee is set to bring new legislation strengthening CAB to Cabinet in the coming weeks.

Energy Credits

Elsewhere, Cabinet is today set to sign off the Budget 2025 measures relating to energy credits.

Once approved the first credit of €125 will be paid as early as 1 November. This means people will benefit from the payment in their November/December billing cycle.

The second energy payment of €125 will be paid from 1 January 2025, benefiting households in their January/February billing cycle.