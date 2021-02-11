Poll: Should members of the Cabinet be vaccinated as soon as possible?

THE CABINET SHOULD be vaccinated as soon as possible, according to NPHET’s Dr Cillian de Gascun.

The director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory made the comments on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne yesterday in the context of Taoiseach Micheál Martin being vaccinated prior to the trip if he is going to visit the White House for St Patrick’s Day.

Dr de Gascun said the entire Cabinet should be vaccinated now, in parallel with the roll-out to healthcare workers and older people living in residential care facilities.

“My personal opinion is that our government should be vaccinated,” he said.

“They’re key workers, they’re running the country so if they are essential to running the country they should be vaccinated.”

So, what do you think? Should members of the Cabinet be vaccinated as soon as possible?

