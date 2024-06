SOME YOUNG PEOPLE are not seen by Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) until they are self-harming or have attempted suicide, according to a new report.

Many children also struggle to access services because they are autistic, according to the report carried out by the advocacy group Families for Reform of CAMHS.

In total, 736 people across Ireland responded to the survey in April. The report will be officially launched at the Ombudsman for Children’s Office later today.

Nine in 10 parents (92%) who took part in the survey said their child’s mental health deteriorated while they were waiting to be seen by CAMHS.

One parent said their son was not seen by CAMHS “until he actually self-harmed and attempted suicide”.

Another parent said CAMHS only saw their daughter after she ended up in the emergency department, stating: “In the end they took her case because we ended up in A&E in a complete crisis.”

A number of recent reports have highlighted that CAMHS are under-staffed, under-regulated and under-funded.

Autism

Seven in 10 parents (70%) who took part in the survey said the fact their child was autistic negatively impacted their access to CAMHS and/or the mental health supports offered to them.

Four in 10 parents (40%) surveyed said their autistic child ended up in the emergency department while on the waiting list for CAMHS (versus 34% of non-autistic children).

The report notes:

The door to CAMHS only opens when a child’s health reaches a critical/emergency point.

A separate report published by the Oireachtas Children’s Committee in May found that young people had been given “inadequate or inappropriate supports” by CAMHS “simply on the basis of being autistic”.

Advertisement

Children with a ‘dual diagnosis’ – when they have a mental health difficulty alongside autism, an intellectual disability, or both – often struggle to access services.

Autistic children are often excluded from CAMHS and instead referred back to their local children’s disability network team (CDNT) – despite the fact they may have ill mental health, the report noted last month.

Today’s report came to the same conclusion, with one parent saying their local CAMHS team told them their child needed to be seen by CDNT services, while CDNT told them to go back to CAMHS.

The parent recalled:

CAMHS said, ‘Autism, try CDNT’. CDNT would reply with ‘ADHD, try CAMHS’. This went on for years until he was terrified he’d finally kill himself.

Another parent said: “[We were] passed back and forth between services – too autistic for one and too anxious for the other.”

Seven in 10 parents (69%) said that when their child was eventually seen by CAMHS, they were discharged before they were “ready”.

One parent said her daughter was discharged because she was suspected to be have Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), despite the fact she was depressed and had suicidal ideation.

Just over half of parents (54%) felt that their child’s autism was “used to try and discharge the child”.

“Every issue was blamed on ASD diagnosis and [at] each appointment they tried to discharge us,” one parent said.

Cost a ‘huge barrier’ to going private

Today’s report also found that most parents (69% of respondents) got a private diagnosis for their child in a bid to get them seen by CAMHS sooner.

However, many families cannot afford to do this. Some parents said they had to take unpaid leave or quit their job to care for their child.

The report states that cost is a “huge” barrier for many families, leaving their child at a “huge disadvantage”.

Other parents said they could not find a private child psychiatrist who was taking on new clients, or had their child turned away from private practitioners as their needs were deemed “too complex” especially if the child had an intellectual disability.

Read Next Related Reads The Explainer x Noteworthy: Are young people with psychosis getting the help they need? Children given 'inadequate or inappropriate' support by CAMHS 'because they were autistic' 'My son is not there anymore': How young people with psychosis are falling through the cracks

“Children were and are left in a vulnerable position with nowhere to turn,” the report notes.

Three-year plan to improve services

When asked by The Journal for comment on today’s report, a spokesperson for the HSE said: “We are sorry to those young people and families who have had a poor experience in trying to access services.”

In order to reform CAMHS and youth mental health services in general, the HSE has developed a three-year action plan.

The spokesperson said this plan is “informed by recommendations of the Mental Health Commission review of CAMHS, audit of prescribing practice, adherence to operational guidance and service experiences”.

The plan is currently “undergoing a period of consultation with key stakeholders”, they added.

The overarching goal is to redesign and deliver services which are safe, effective, easy to access and offer appropriate support at all levels of need.

In terms of the difficulties faced by some young people being referred from one service to another, the spokesperson confirmed that the current system is due to be overhauled.

“One of the key priorities for the Child and Youth Mental Health Office is the development of a single point of access for all child and youth mental health referrals in partnership with disabilities, primary care, and voluntary and statutory agencies.”

Funding for this service was approved in Budget 2024 and test sites have been identified in Community Healthcare Dublin North City and County and Community Healthcare West CAMHS.

The purpose of the single point of access is that all referrals go to one centralised triage committee and an appropriate service or intervention is identified.

“Therefore children and young people do not have to join multiple waiting lists and services work together to provide a suite of suitable mental health assessments and interventions at the most appropriate level,” the spokesperson noted.