THERE HAS BEEN scrutiny for some time against US President Joe Biden’s capacity to run against Donald Trump in the upcoming election in November.

But the incumbent’s campaign spiralled into disarray after his performance in the first televised election debate with Donald Trump, which triggered panic among Democrats and calls for the sitting US president to pull out of the race.

Biden and his team have attempted to assure his party and Democratic voters that he was the only candidate fit for the job and was going to defeat Trump in the fateful election.

Advertisement

But two unfortunate gaffes happened at the winding up of the Nato summit in Washington D.C. yesterday evening.

The President first he referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin” and later, at a much-anticipated press conference, he referred to his own Vice President Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump”.

This week on The Explainer we hear from The Journal’s US columnist Larry Donnelly on his thoughts after the press conference and ask our very own Assistant News Editor Rónán Duffy if Joe Biden can really continue in the election race?

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was brought to you by senior producer Nicky Ryan, assistant producer Muiris O’Cearbhaill, executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll and presenter Laura Byrne.