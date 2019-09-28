This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 28 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Canada manhunt suspects made videos confessing to murders but no motive found

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were discovered in August after a massive manhunt.

By AFP Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 2:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,278 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4828815
Image: Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Image: Royal Canadian Mounted Police

TWO TEENAGE MURDER suspects who led police on a manhunt through the Canadian wilderness this summer admitted in videos recorded on the run to killing an Australian man, his American girlfriend and a Canadian botany professor.

Yet an exhaustive investigation failed to turn up a motive, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) told a televised news conference.

“The murders appear to be random and crimes of opportunity, with no known motive,” said RCMP Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett, adding that no other suspects are being sought.

“In the videos, the suspects took responsibility for all three murders, they indicated no remorse for their actions, as well as their intentions to potentially kill others.”

Childhood friends Kam McLeod (19) and Bryer Schmegelsky (18) had been tracked over three weeks from westernmost British Columbia more than 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) east to Manitoba province.

A massive search across harsh terrain –  inhabited by wolves and bears and infested with mosquitoes – involved tracker dogs, a drone, and search planes equipped with infrared cameras.

Authorities eventually found the teens’ bodies in dense brush alongside two rifles and a cellphone used to record six videos.

In one recording, according to an RCMP report, “Schmegelsky states that they are responsible for the three murders” of Australian Lucas Fowler, American Chynna Deese and Canadian Leonard Dyck.

“They were going to march to Hudson Bay where they planned to highjack a boat and go to Europe or Africa,” the report said. 

“These videos do not contain information regarding the motive behind their actions nor do they provide specifics regarding the murders.”

Police have not released the videos but gave a detailed account of them.

Fowler and Deese had been touring Canada when they were shot and killed near Liard River Hot Springs nature park in British Columbia in mid-July.

Initially, McLeod and Schmegelsky were reported missing themselves after their car was found torched, but police then discovered the third body, and the teens were named as suspects.

They had told their families they were heading to northern British Columbia and the Yukon to find work when they left Port Alberni on Vancouver Island.

They shot Fowler and Deese using guns legally purchased days earlier before continuing north to the Yukon, then headed back south a few days later, police said in the 13-page report.

They were apparently having car troubles when they came across Dyck outside of Dease Lake, robbed and killed him and burned their own vehicle to cover up evidence.

On 7 August, police closing in on the pair found items linked to the suspects on the shores of the Nelson River in Manitoba, as well as a battered aluminium boat.

Their remains were soon found nearby, about eight kilometers from a burned-out stolen vehicle belonging to one of the victims.

It is believed McLeod shot Schmegelsky and then himself in a suicide pact.

© AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie