CANADA IS NOT for sale, prime minister Mark Carney has told US President Donald Trump during their meeting in the Oval Office this evening.

The first meeting between the two North American leaders was held in Washington DC today in the context of Carney’s decisive election win last week, in which he ran on a platform of fighting against the threat posed to Canada by Trump’s policies.

Among the President’s policies on Canada is his desire to see the country becoming the 51st state, a belief which was sharply criticised by Canadian policitians months ago.

Asked about this desire in the Oval Office today the President said Canada joining the US would be “a wonderful marriage”.

“It’s two places that get along very well. They like each other a lot,” he said, after claiming that Canadians would benefit from tax cuts, military protection and better infrastructure.

Trump also referred to the US-Canada border, the longest land border in the world, as an “artificially drawn line”. The original border was set along the 49th parallel in the 17th century but has been amended in some areas for mutually-agreed quality of life reasons.

In response, Carney told Trump:

“As you know, from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale.”

Referecing the Oval Office and the UK’s soverign rights over Canada, he added: “We’re sitting in one right now, Buckingham Palace -that you visited – is one as well.

“Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign and the last several months, it’s not for sale. Won’t be for sale ever.”

Trump, laughing, repeatedly said “that’s true” in response to Carney’s comments. The Canadian prime minister did say, however, that his country is still willing to “build together” with the US on joint-infrastructure projects.

The US President took over most of the speaking time during their meeting in front of the press in the Oval Office. Alamy Alamy

Asked by another reporter if Carney’s insistance that Canada is not for sale makes having the debate more difficult, Trump said: “No, not at all. No, not at all. Time. Time will tell. It’s only time. But, I never say never.

“I’ve had many, many things that were not doable and they ended up being doable, and only doable in a very friendly way. But if it’s to everybody’s benefit – you know, Canada loves us and we love Canada. That’s, I think, the number one thing that’s important.”

“Respectfully, Canadians’ view on this is not going to change on the 51st state,” said Carney later.

Carney is known for weighing his words carefully but faced a challenge dealing with the confrontational Trump today. The pair met for roughly 25 minutes in front of the press this evening, with the US President taking up much of the speaking time.