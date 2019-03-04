Top Canadian minister quits Justin Trudeau's crisis-laden cabinet

CANADA’S BUDGET MINISTER Jane Philpott has abruptly resigned, saying she no longer had confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, which is embroiled in a major political crisis.

“I have been considering the events that have shaken the federal government in recent weeks and after serious reflection, I have concluded that I must resign as a member of Cabinet,” Philpott said on Twitter.

“The solemn principles at stake are the independence and integrity of our justice system.

Sadly, I have lost confidence in how the government has dealt with this matter and in how it has responded to the issues raised.

It grieves me to resign from a portfolio where I was at work to deliver an important mandate. I must abide by my core values, my ethical responsibilities, constitutional obligations. There can be a cost to acting on one’s principles, but there is a bigger cost to abandoning them. pic.twitter.com/EwO5dtdgG6 — Jane Philpott (@janephilpott) March 4, 2019 Source: Jane Philpott /Twitter

The current scandal (you can find more detail in our Explainer here) centres around claims that Trudeau’s former attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, was inappropriately pressured by the Prime Minister to prevent the prosecution of a major Canadian engineering firm accused of fraud and bribery.

The affair has been politically costly to date. Gerald Butts, Trudeau’s closest adviser and a longtime friend, resigned two weeks ago, according to The Guardian. Wilson-Raybould has also resigned.

Stating that concerns had been raised by her constituents and other Canadians, Philpott said tonight:

“It is a fundamental doctrine of the rule of law that our Attorney General should not be subjected to political pressure or interference regarding the exercise of her prosecutorial discretion in criminal cases.”

- with reporting from Hayley Halpin.