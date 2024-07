TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid in the Dáil to Neno Dolmajian, a Canadian tourist who died after being assaulted on O’Connell Street and Cathal Brugha Street in central Dublin.

Neno, from Montreal and aged in his 40s, was taken to the Mater Hospital shortly after the assault in the early hours of 23 June. He died yesterday.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said that he was “absolutely appalled” that someone who came to “enjoy the best of our city” would meet such an end, while Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald expressed sympathies to Neno’s parents and family.

“Neno came to Dublin to experience all the greatness of our capital city. That he didn’t get to go home is heartbreaking,” the Dublin Central TD said.

McDonald added that the death of the Canadian citizen “again highlights that Dublin is not safe”.

Four men have been arrested in connection to this incident so far. Two men have been charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice last week.

Advertisement

Taoiseach Simon Harris said the government has taken eight separate actions to meet concerns around public safety. Oireachtas Oireachtas

Speaking further in the Dáil during Leaders’ Questions, McDonald said Dublin city centre was “scourged with antisocial behaviour” contributing to a “daily atmosphere of fear”.

“I say this as a very proud Dubliner, as a Dubliner who believes that this is the greatest city in the world, with the best people and the best communities,” McDonald said.

McDonald said that communities of the inner city are “sick and tired of the anti-social behaviour, the sense of threat and dread” and “fed up” with stretched services including gardaí.

She accused the government of failing to act on promises made in the aftermath of the riots last year.

Responding to the criticisms, Harris said that the government was taking eight separate actions in this area, including giving gardaí body cameras and legislating for tougher sentencing for some offences, as well as funding additional garda overtime.

“When you’re a taoiseach rather than the leader of the Opposition, it’s not enough to just define the problem. You actually have to tell the people of Ireland the actions that you’re taking,” the Fine Gael leader said.

He said more than 100 out of 157 new garda graduates from Templemore have been assigned to Dublin stations which he said would have “real, practical” impact.