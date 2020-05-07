This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 7 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Doctors urge people with symptoms of cancer to make contact after 'worrying' drop in referrals

The last thing GPs want is to see patients have a cancer diagnosis delayed, the HSE said today.

By Sean Murray Thursday 7 May 2020, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,204 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5092995
Image: Shutterstock/S_L
Image: Shutterstock/S_L

THE NUMBER OF patients being referred to cancer diagnostic services has dropped a “worrying” amount since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, and the HSE is today urging people with symptoms of cancer to contact their GP.

The average number of patients with suspected breast, lung, prostate and skin cancer being referred weekly to hospital clinics has dropped to less than half of that prior to the announcement of Covid-19 restriction measures.

The HSE believes that this indicates people with symptoms of cancer are delaying seeking medical advice.

While there’s been a slight increase in the numbers being referred in the past week, the HSE’s National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) is concerned people with signs and symptoms of cancer aren’t contacting their GPs as they may be fearful of attending health services.

The NCCP is advising people to telephone their GP if they notice any of the following:

  • A new lump or bump
  • A changing lump or bump
  • Abnormal bleeding
  • Changes on your skin
  • Unexpected weight loss
  • You’re constantly tired

Source: HSE Ireland/YouTube

Dr Una Kennedy, a GP advisor on the NCCP, said: “In the last four weeks I have referred just one patient with symptoms that were concerning for cancer, with a lump in her breast. She was seen quickly at the hospital and discharged with the good news that all was well. 

Normally, I could expect to see at least one person per week with symptoms concerning for cancer. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, the number of patients contacting my practice has declined markedly. 
I’ve spoken with colleagues and many of them have noticed this too.  It’s very worrying. The last thing we, as GPs, want is to see out patients’ diagnosis being delayed. People shouldn’t be afraid to contact their GP because of Covid-19.  If you have cancer, the sooner it’s detected the better chance you have of a successful outcome.

GP and diagnostic services for cancer remain operational during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The HSE said many problems can be resolved over the phone and some GPs use videoconferencing facilities. Anyone referred on will be seen by staff prepared to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Professor Arnie Hill, a surgical advisor for the NCCP, added: “My colleagues and I are continuing to work during this difficult time. We are checking patients with cancer symptoms in hospitals throughout Ireland. If you, or a family member, are experiencing symptoms that might be cancer, call your GP. Your GP will assess you and can make a referral for you to our services if needed.

We are here, regardless of coronavirus, to take care of you.
#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie