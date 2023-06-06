Access to cancer treatment has returned to pre-Covid levels, report finds

MORE SURGERIES TO fight cancer took place last year than in 2019 after some treatments had to be put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Cancer Strategy Implementation Report for 2022 has found.

Launched today by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, the report highlighted increased state investment in cancer treatment and diagnostics, with an additional €3 million allocated to supporting cancer surgeries.

16,226 cancer surgeries were carried out in 2022, surpassing the 16,085 surgeries carried out in 2019.

The government allocated €35 million in extra funding last year and recruited 172 additional staff to cancer services.

Welcoming the publication of the report, Minister Donnelly, said:

“It is projected that our national incidence of cancer will continue to increase, and that it could double by 2045, and it is important that we continue to grow our cancer services to meet demand.”

“We also now have over 200,000 people living after receiving a cancer diagnosis. This is a 50% increase over a decade, illustrating success of our National Cancer Strategies.

“The increased investment in 2021 and 2022 is benefitting patients, who are experiencing reduced waiting times and getting better care in our cancer centres.

“We must continue to invest in our cancer services, to deliver year-on-year improvements and build on the progress made in 2022.”

Almost €3.5 million was provided to support early diagnosis and access to Rapid Access Clinics, with the aim of reducing waiting times for patients experienced during the pandemic.

12,700 cancer surgeries took place in public hospitals in 2020, while chemotherapy treatments dropped by 12% compared to the previous year.

€3 million was used for chemotherapy and immunotherapy to allow more patients to receive treatment and for the introduction of new treatments.

The report also highlighted funding for the replacement of linear accelerators for St Luke’s Radiation Oncology Network, the expansion of the oncology day unit at Cork University Hospital, and replacement of equipment at Cork University Hospital and Tallaght University Hospital.

Over €2 million was provided for enhancing radiotherapy services, supporting the recruitment of 25 additional staff across radiotherapy centres.

Last month, the director of University Hospital Galway’s cancer network told The Journal that urgent resources are needed to address the fact that the West and North-West of the country suffers from the highest incidence and mortality rates from cancer.

Professor Michael Kerin said that UHG, one of the eight major hospitals which provide cancer treatment, is one of the busiest in the country and has the poorest infrastructure.

“The hospital is at 110% occupancy, more than 60% of the existing accommodation is obsolete or not fit for purpose,” he said.

“The challenge is that the cancer population are in a queue or a competition with the emergency population to actually get access to care.”