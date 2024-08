THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in Co Cork in connection with a seizure of drugs worth approximately €260,000 yesterday.

A woman in her 40s, and two men, one teenager and another in his 50s, were arrested in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork and are all currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Garda Stations in Cork County.

During the search of a house in the area Gardaí seized cannabis worth €140,000 and cocaine wirth €120,000.

The drugs have all been sent for forensic analysis and investigations are ongoing.

