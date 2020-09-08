€80,000 worth of cannabis seized after gardaí searched cars in Kerry and Laois

GARDAÍ SEIZED APPROXIMATELY €80,000 worth of cannabis and arrested two men following the search of two separate vehicles in Kilgarvan in Co Kerry and Portlaoise in Co Laois on Sunday.

Members of the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by local gardaí, carrying out an intelligence-led operation stopped and searched a vehicle in the Kilgarvan area at approximately 1pm on Sunday.

Cannabis with a value of €60,000 was discovered and seized. A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Bantry Garda Station where he has since been charged. He is due to appear before Skibbereen District Court at 10.30am today.

In a related operation, a second vehicle was stopped and searched in the Portlaoise area. €20,000 worth of cannabis was discovered and seized.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and has since been charged in relation to this incident. He is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court on 24 September at 10.30am.

All drugs seized are subject to analysis.

