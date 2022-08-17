Over €230,000 worth of cannabis seized in Athlone within parcels sent from Spain

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
OVER 11 KILOS of herbal cannabis that was sent in parcels from Spain has been seized by Revenue.
The searches took place at a premises in Athlone yesterday and today, with a total of 11.6kg of herbal cannabis being seized.
The estimated value of the seizure was €232,000.
The drugs were discovered within three separate parcels, which were bound for addresses in Westmeath and Dublin.
Investigations into the seizure are still ongoing.
The seizure itself was a Revenue operation to tackle the importation of illegal drugs.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (1)