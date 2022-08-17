Over €230,000 worth of cannabis seized in Athlone within parcels sent from Spain

OVER 11 KILOS of herbal cannabis that was sent in parcels from Spain has been seized by Revenue.

The searches took place at a premises in Athlone yesterday and today, with a total of 11.6kg of herbal cannabis being seized.

The estimated value of the seizure was €232,000.

The drugs were discovered within three separate parcels, which were bound for addresses in Westmeath and Dublin.

Investigations into the seizure are still ongoing.

The seizure itself was a Revenue operation to tackle the importation of illegal drugs.