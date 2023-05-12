Advertisement

Three arrested as 360k worth of cannabis seized in north Dublin
A man and woman in their 30s were arrested by Gardaí today, while a man in his 20s was arrested on Wednesday.
23 minutes ago

GARDAÍ AND REVENUE officers arrested three people and seized approximately 18.1kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €363,000 in north Dublin this week.

The discoveries were made following the searches of residential premises in north Dublin.

These seizures were made as a result of joint operations involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Garda District Drug Units attached to Ballymun, Balbriggan and Coolock Garda Stations.

On Wednesday a man in his 20s was arrested. He has since been charged and is now before the courts.

A man and woman in their 30s were arrested today Gardaí and both are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in north Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

Jamie McCarron
