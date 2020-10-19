#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 19 October 2020
Gardaí seize €70k worth of cannabis after stopping car being driven erratically in Tallaght

A man in his 40s is due in court today after being charged over the drugs seizure.

By Sean Murray Monday 19 Oct 2020, 11:50 AM
14 minutes ago 1,355 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5237469

122133062_10158650747528001_6028866603673050055_o Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have said that cannabis worth €70,000 was seized yesterday in Tallaght. 

Last evening, gardaí attached to the Tallaght District Drugs Unit observed a vehicle being driven erratically in the Donomore Estate.

The vehicle was stopped and around 2.5kg of cannabis was discovered inside it.

A follow-up search of an address in Tallaght led to the discovery of another 1kg of cannabis. 

A man in his 40s was arrested and detained over the drugs seizure.

He is due to appear before Tallaght District Court today in relation to this incident. 

Sean Murray
