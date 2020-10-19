Gardaí seize €70k worth of cannabis after stopping car being driven erratically in Tallaght

Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have said that cannabis worth €70,000 was seized yesterday in Tallaght.

Last evening, gardaí attached to the Tallaght District Drugs Unit observed a vehicle being driven erratically in the Donomore Estate.

The vehicle was stopped and around 2.5kg of cannabis was discovered inside it.

A follow-up search of an address in Tallaght led to the discovery of another 1kg of cannabis.

A man in his 40s was arrested and detained over the drugs seizure.

He is due to appear before Tallaght District Court today in relation to this incident.