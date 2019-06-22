This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 22 June, 2019
Two arrested as gardaí seize almost €800,000 worth of cannabis in Cork

The drugs were seized from a car and a house yesterday evening.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 9:09 AM
TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in Cork after gardaí seized a quantity of cannabis from a car in Cork yesterday evening.

The seizure was made on the Lower Glanmire Road at around 5pm yesterday evening, when investigators stopped and searched a vehicle in the city.

The two men in their 40s were arrested after 5.5kgs of cannabis with a potential street value of €110,000 was seized from the vehicle.

The two were taken to Mayfield Garda Station, were they are currently detained under the Criminal Justice Act.

A follow up search at a house and a vehicle in Togher led to the seizure of cannabis with a potential street value of €680,000.

Both men remain in custody and investigations are ongoing.

Stephen McDermott
