Two arrested as gardaí seize almost €800,000 worth of cannabis in Cork

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in Cork after gardaí seized a quantity of cannabis from a car in Cork yesterday evening.

The seizure was made on the Lower Glanmire Road at around 5pm yesterday evening, when investigators stopped and searched a vehicle in the city.

The two men in their 40s were arrested after 5.5kgs of cannabis with a potential street value of €110,000 was seized from the vehicle.

The two were taken to Mayfield Garda Station, were they are currently detained under the Criminal Justice Act.

A follow up search at a house and a vehicle in Togher led to the seizure of cannabis with a potential street value of €680,000.

Both men remain in custody and investigations are ongoing.