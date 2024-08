LEAVING CERT STUDENTS across the country received their results last week but this afternoon they have been told if those grades and points translate to entry into their preferred third-level courses.

Some 62,700 students sat the Leaving Cert in June but 83,500 have applied to the CAO this year.

Advertisement

The CAO Round One offers have now been released to the public, and you can check them all on The Journal at the button below.

Round One offers must be accepted by 3pm next Tuesday 3 September. Round Two offers will then be released at 2pm on Monday, 9 September – and again, we’ll have all the points right here on The Journal.

A free helpline, 1800 265 165, for parents and students will be in operation from today until Saturday 31 August, excluding this coming Sunday.