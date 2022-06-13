Capitol officer tells trial that man jabbed at him with Confederate battle flag

A POLICE OFFICER lauded for his bravery during the US Capitol riot has told a court that a man carrying a Confederate battle flag jabbed at him with the flagpole before joining the mob that chased him up a staircase.

In his first public evidence since the January 6 2021 siege, Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman described his encounter with the flag-toting Delaware man, Kevin Seefried, and his adult son Hunter at their trial on charges that they stormed the Capitol together.

Officer Goodman has been hailed as a hero for leading a group of rioters away from the Senate chamber and up a set of stairs to an area where other officers were waiting. He also directed senator Mitt Romney to turn around and head away from the mob.

Officer Goodman recalled seeing Kevin Seefried standing alone in an archway and telling him to leave. Instead, Seefried cursed and jabbed at him with the base end of the flagpole three or four times, he said

“He was very angry. Screaming. Talking loudly,” Officer Goodman said. “Complete opposite of pleasant.”

Advertisement

US District Judge Trevor McFadden is hearing evidence without a jury for the Seefrieds’ bench trial, which started today. The Seefrieds waived their right to a jury trial, which means Judge McFadden will decide their cases.

Widely published photographs showed Kevin Seefried carrying a Confederate battle flag inside the Capitol after he and his son entered the building through a broken window.

The charges against the Seefrieds include a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding, the joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

During the trial’s opening statements, defence lawyers said the Seefrieds never intended to interfere with the Electoral College vote count.

“Indeed, (Kevin Seefried) was not even aware that the electoral count was happening or was happening in the Capitol,” one of his lawyers, Elizabeth Mullin, told the judge.

Officer Goodman said Kevin Seefried was standing next to a rioter who profanely asked where members of Congress were and where they would be counting votes. The officer said it was clear to him that the rioters were there to disrupt the proceedings.

“Were you concerned for your safety?” assistant US attorney Brittany Reed asked him.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Yes,” Officer Goodman said.

Before his encounter with the mob inside the Capitol, Officer Goodman joined other officers in trying to hold back rioters as they clashed with police outside the building.

“It was like something out of medieval times, with one huge force clashing with another opposing force,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like that ever.”

He said he had to retreat inside the building after getting pepper sprayed and exposed to tear gas deployed by police.