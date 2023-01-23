Advertisement

Monday 23 January 2023
Sam Boal A file photo of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.
# Car Chase
Two boys arrested after car chase ends in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre
The incident happened yesterday afternoon.
1.9k
0
14 minutes ago

TWO TEENAGE BOYS have been arrested and charged following a series of alleged dangerous driving incidents in Kildare and Dublin. 

Gardai said a vehicle failed to stop for them in the Kildare region yesterday afternoon, leading gardaí to pursue them into Dublin. 

Officers said they launched a “managed containment operation” and drafted in the support of the Garda Air Support Unit. 

The operation ended in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre shortly after 3pm yesterday.

The occupants, who had abandoned the vehicle, were arrested a short distance away, gardaí said in a statement.

A garda spokesperson said: “No injuries were reported during the course of this incident.

“The arrested persons, two male youths in their late teens, were taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”

The two youths have since appeared before the Children’s Court charged in relation to the incidents. 

Author
Garreth MacNamee and Niall O'Connor
