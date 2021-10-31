#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 31 October 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man (21) dies in car crash

The incident took place near Moycullen at around 2am.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 31 Oct 2021, 3:03 PM
1 hour ago 10,113 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5588487
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after a man (21) died in a car crash overnight in Co Galway.

The incident happened shortly after 2.30am on the N59 in the townland of Corcullen near Moycullen.

The man was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone with dashcam footage of the area between 2am and 2.30am to contact them on 091 514720 or 1800 6666.

The man’s body was removed to University Hospital Galway. A post mortem will take place in due course, gardaí said.

Diversions are in place while a forensic examination of the scene is carried out.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie