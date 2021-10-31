Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man (21) dies in car crash

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after a man (21) died in a car crash overnight in Co Galway.

The incident happened shortly after 2.30am on the N59 in the townland of Corcullen near Moycullen.

The man was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone with dashcam footage of the area between 2am and 2.30am to contact them on 091 514720 or 1800 6666.

The man’s body was removed to University Hospital Galway. A post mortem will take place in due course, gardaí said.

Diversions are in place while a forensic examination of the scene is carried out.