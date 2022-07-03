#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 3 July 2022
Advertisement

Two motorcyclists injured in serious crash in Clare

Two motorbikes and a car collided on the N67 Kinvarra to Ballyvaughan Road at Munnia Burrin this afternoon.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 3 Jul 2022, 6:52 PM
27 minutes ago 3,009 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5806858
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

GARDAI AND EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a serious crash in Clare.

Two motorcycles and a car collided on the N67 Kinvarra to Ballyvaughan Road at Munnia, Burrin this afternoon.

One of the motorcyclists was taken from the scene to University Hospital Galway to be treated for injuries believed to be serious. The other motorcyclist was also taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The road is currently closed to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling along the N67 Kinvarra to Ballyvaughan Road between 2:30pm and 3:30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station at 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie