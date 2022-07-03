Two motorcyclists injured in serious crash in Clare

GARDAI AND EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a serious crash in Clare.

Two motorcycles and a car collided on the N67 Kinvarra to Ballyvaughan Road at Munnia, Burrin this afternoon.

Advertisement

One of the motorcyclists was taken from the scene to University Hospital Galway to be treated for injuries believed to be serious. The other motorcyclist was also taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The road is currently closed to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling along the N67 Kinvarra to Ballyvaughan Road between 2:30pm and 3:30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station at 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.