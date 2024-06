CAR PARKING SPACES at Dublin Airport are completely sold out for some days during this year’s peak summer season, DAA will tell TDs and senators tomorrow.

Representatives from DAA, the body that operates Dublin Airport, will tell an Oireachtas committee that “all options to add spaces have been exhausted” as they give a presentation on summer readiness at Dublin and Cork airports.

Issues with parking spaces were already flagged ahead of the summer, with DAA warning then that parking would be “tight” on the May bank holiday weekend.

The competition authority ruled out the acquisition of more parking spaces by DAA earlier this year as well.

Those who will be in attendance at the Transport Committee hearing tomorrow are DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs, Dublin Airport’s managing director Gary McLean and Niall McCarthy, the managing director of Cork airport.

Part of the presentation includes data on how people travel to Dublin Airport.

Private car is the most common means of getting there at 34%, with bus coming second on 32%. These are followed by taxis, which take 22% of passengers to the airport while hired cars account for another 4%.

The section on parking reads: “Demand is high” and “supply is tight.”

It says that passengers need to book spaces early and that “some days in peak summer” are already sold out.

Finally, it simply notes that “car parks need planning permission”.