OVER 6,000 PARKING spaces are set to become available at a newly reopened car park just outside Dublin Airport from next Monday, 10 March.

The Park2Travel car park will be open 24/7 and serviced around the clock by a shuttle bus taking people to and from the airport. The car park will also accommodate electric vehicles with charging stations on site.

The opening of the car park, which used to be called Quick Park, comes after the airport’s parking spaces were completely sold out for some of the busiest days last summer.

Parking spaces at the Park2Travel site can be pre-booked on the company’s website.

The newly opened facility will be managed by APCOA, Europe’s largest parking company.

DAA, the body that runs Dublin Airport, had attempted to become the operator of the car park after its bid to buy the site was blocked by the competition watchdog in April last year.

APCOA Ireland’s managing director Neil Cunningham said: “We look forward to welcoming customers and giving them a convenient, secure and sustainable airport parking experience.”