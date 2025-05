A MALE TEENAGER was arrested yesterday following a car being stolen from a residence in Parteen, Co Clare, yesterday evening.

The theft occurred at approximately 6:15pm, a garda spokesperson said. During the course of the theft, a woman in her 70s suffered “non-life threatening injuries” and was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

A number of garda units were dispatched. The vehicle was located in the Clonard area of Parteen having crashed into a ditch.

The male juvenile was arrested and taken to a garda station in Limerick. He has been referred to the Youth Diversion Programme and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, the garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone with footage of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.