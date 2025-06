GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious incident in the vicinity of Carlow’s Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

A man has died at the scene.

Armed gardaí have secured the scene and the situation is no longer active.

The Irish Air Corps Air Ambulance has landed at the scene and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are en route to investigate concerns gardaí have.

The alarm was raised shortly after 6:15pm. The premises has since been evacuated and the scene is preserved.

“Anyone who may have recorded footage of the incident is urged not to share it on social media platforms or messaging apps, but instead to provide it to Gardaí at Carlow Garda Station,” a garda statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.