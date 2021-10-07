Gardaí seek help tracing 55-year-old woman missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 55-year-old woman who is missing from Dublin.

Carol O’Sullivan was last seen in the Dublin 1 area at 8am yesterday.

She is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height, with a medium build, and greying hair.

When last seen, Carol was wearing a black/navy jumper with a white logo down the side, black/navy trousers, and a pink scrunchie in her hair.

Gardaí and Carol’s family say they are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.